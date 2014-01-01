New Report Available: Power Backup Market in India 2013

New Energy research report from Netscribes is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Netscribes' latest market research report titled Power Backup Market in India 2013 identifies the demand supply gap in power distribution as the primary reason for the boom in demand within the domestic power backup market. The power backup sector can be categorized into four broad segments, UPS, Diesel Generators, Inverters and Batteries. UPS segment has witnessed a consistent rise in demand owing to the rapid development of the IT sector, along with growing consciousness among individuals about protecting costly electronic equipment that can be adversely affected by sudden power failures. Demand for gensets comes from various sectors such as IT and ITes, telecom and construction, while inverters are primarily used in households, shops and commercial establishments.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Birla Power Solutions Ltd., Honda Siel Power Products Ltd., Cummins India Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Swelect Energy Systems Ltd., Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Duravit India Private Limited, Grohe India Private Limited, Kohler India Corporation Private Limited, Luminous Electronics Private Ltd., Microtek International Pvt. Ltd., Roca Bathroom Products Private Limited, Su-Kam Communication Systems Private Ltd., Toto India Industries Private Limited
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