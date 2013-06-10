New Report Available: Power Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q1 2013

New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- GlobalData's "Power Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q1 2013" report is a reliable source of essential data and analysis of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financing in the power industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity (PE), venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the power industry in Q1 2013. The report offers detailed comparative data on the number of deals and deal values in the last five quarters segregated into deal types, segments, and geographies. Besides, the report furnishes information on the top PE, venture capital (VC), and advisory firms in the power industry.
GlobalData derived the data presented in this report from proprietary in-house deals database, and through primary and secondary research.
Scope
- Analyze market trends for the power market in the global arena
- Review of deal trends in wind, fossil fuels, cogeneration, solar, hydro, biopower, geothermal, transformation technologies, energy efficiency, energy storage, energy infrastructure, and nuclear energy markets.
- Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the power industry
- Summary of power deals globally in the last five quarters
- Information on the top deals that took place in the power industry
- Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa
- League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs
Reasons to Get This Report
- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.
- Evaluate the types of company divesting and acquiring assets and ways to raise capital in the market.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the power industry.
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.
- Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information.
