New Report Available: Pulses in China

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Sales of pulses witnessed stable total volume growth of 1% in 2012. Pulses in China was still a niche category, as consumers eat fresh pulses mostly for a side dish only once in a while. In the review period, fewer Chinese consumers made processed pulses products, such as pea puddings, themselves at home. Most consumers chose to buy processed beans from supermarkets, thanks to urbanisation and increasing disposable incomes.
Euromonitor International's Pulses in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Beans, Other Pulses, Peas.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pulses market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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