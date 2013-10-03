New Report Available: Qatar Shipping Report Q4 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Qatar Shipping Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The Qatari shipping sector continues to be dominated by the export of the country's key commodity, natural gas, through the export terminal of Ras Laffan. Much of this is carried by national carrier Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat). However, the country is looking to increase its container and dry bulk shipping presence as well, through the development of the New Doha Port, which is being developed with an eye towards capturing some lucrative transhipment trade. Further, Qatar is making its presence felt in foreign ports sectors and is investing in developing facilities in Egypt.
- 2013 Port of Doha container throughput forecast to grow 3.0%, and to average 3.5% per annum to 2017 (including transferred operations to New Doha from 2015).
- 2013 Port of Doha total tonnage throughput forecast to expand by 2.9% to 8.68mn tonnes, and to average 3.1% per annum over our forecast period (including transferred operations to New Doha from 2015).
- 2013 total trade growth forecast at -1.2%, and to average -2.4% over our forecast period as gas prices fall.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Industry Trends
Three Contracts Due For Doha Port Project: Three major tender contracts, as part of a US$7.4bn New Port Project in the Qatari capital of Doha, were scheduled to be awarded in the following three weeks, according to programme director Tim Verdon speaking at the close of July. Of the three contracts, one would be the supply of the port's cranes, including 12 ship-to-shore cranes and 38 rubber-tyred gantry cranes.
Nakilat's Net Profit Down To US$50mn In Q213: Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) registered a net profit of QAR182.4mn (US$50mn) in Q213, compared with a net profit of QAR204.1mn (US$56mn) in Q212. Nakilat's net profit slipped to QAR359.6mn (US$98.67mn) in H113 from QAR380.8mn (US $104.49mn) in the year before period.
Nakilat Strikes Refinancing Deal: Qatar-based shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping services provider Maran Nakilat has agreed to US$662.4mn refinancing deal with Qatar Islamic Bank and the Qatar-based financial services provider Barwa Bank.
Key Risks To Outlook
On the wildcard side, should Iran follow through on its threats to close, or attempt to close, the Strait of Hormuz, then the resulting regional instability and disruption to trade would have a direct effect on Qatar's shipping sector, and on the country as a whole. A more likely scenario is that the country's New Doha Port will not be completed on time for 2015; the completion date has already been pushed back once.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Iran Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Nigeria Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Australia Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Malaysia Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Egypt Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Argentina Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Venezuela Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Canada Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Vietnam Shipping Report Q4 2013
- Oman Shipping Report Q4 2013