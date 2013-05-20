New Report Available: Ready Meals in Bosnia-Herzegovina

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Ready Meals in Bosnia-Herzegovina", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- The static volume growth recorded in ready meals in 2012 was an improvement on the -1% volume CAGR recorded over the entire review period, while the 48% volume growth recorded in 2012 was much higher than current value CAGR of 4% recorded over the entire review period. Ready is a category which is only just beginning to recover following two years of strong volume decline caused by economic recession and the ongoing decline in the disposable income levels of Bosnian consumers.
Euromonitor International's Ready Meals in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ready Meals Market in Spain to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in France to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in Germany to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in Russia to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in the UK to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in Brazil to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in Italy to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in India to 2016: Market Profile
- Ready Meals Market in the UK to 2016: Databook
- Ready Meals Market in China to 2016: Market Profile