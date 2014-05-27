Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Refrigeration Appliances in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- During 2013, demand for refrigeration appliances in Italy was negatively impacted by the economic downturn and low consumer confidence linked to high political instability and rising unemployment. Italian consumers tended to postpone the purchase of major appliances such as refrigeration appliances during 2013, with the category recording a current value decline of 6% over the course of the year. During 2013, sales of refrigeration appliances benefited only moderately from government incentives...
Euromonitor International's Refrigeration Appliances in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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