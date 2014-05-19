Recently published research from Timetric, "Reinsurance in Kuwait, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The Kuwaiti reinsurance segment comprised two companies in 2012: Kuwait Reinsurance (Kuwait Re), a conventional reinsurer, and Al Fajer Retakaful (Al Fajer Re), a retakaful company. Both companies are working to accelerate their activities and are driven by demand for reinsurance in the insurance industry. Exposure to reinsurance of Kuwaiti insurers is relatively high, although retention is low. Treaty reinsurance accounted for 89.0% of the total reinsurance written premium in 2012, while facultative reinsurance accounted for 11.0%.
Report Highlights
- The reinsurance segment posted a review-period CAGR of 19.1%
- Treaty reinsurance accounted for 89.0% of the total reinsurance written premium in 2012, while facultative reinsurance accounted for 11.0%
- The significant contribution to growth in reinsurance came from the personal accident and health segment, which ceded 55.2% of its written premium to reinsurance
- In Kuwait, insurers cede a large percentage of their gross written premium to reinsurers, compared to other companies worldwide
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Kuwait:
- It provides historical values for Kuwait's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Kuwait's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Kuwait and its growth prospects.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Kuwaiti reinsurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Kuwaiti reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Kuwaiti insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
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