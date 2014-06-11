New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Renting of Personal and Household Goods in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Market sees 8% CAGR over review period; cultural restrictions on leisure activities undermine stronger growth. 7% of local demand served by foreign companies; Saudi rental firms do not engage in activities abroad. Renting of clothing and footwear dominates revenue; driven by rising demand for wedding dresses and other festive apparel. Industry turnover estimated to see 8% CAGR over 2013-2018; clothing and footwear to remain most dynamic category.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Renting of Personal and Household Goods in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 713. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Renting of Personal and Household Goods in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 713 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Clothing and Footwear, DIY Machinery and Equipment, Household Appliances and Other Goods, Movie Rentals, Pleasure and Leisure Equipment, Televisions, Radios, Video Recorders.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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