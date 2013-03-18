New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Republic of Korea Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Vision Care, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Cataract Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices and Others"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Republic of Korea Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Vision Care, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Cataract Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices and Others" provides key market data on the Republic of Korea Ophthalmic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories - Cataract Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vision Care and Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Report Scope
- Market size and company share data for Ophthalmic Devices market categories - Cataract Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vision Care and Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Republic of Korea Ophthalmic Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include Hoya Corporation, Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, CIBA Vision Corporation and others.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hoya Corporation, Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, CIBA Vision Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., CooperVision, Inc., Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, NIDEK CO., LTD., Lumenis Ltd., STAAR Surgical Company, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Quantel Medical SA, Sauflon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG, Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG, Haag-Streit AG, Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV, Tomey Corporation, New World Medical, Incorporated, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
