New Report Available: Research Report on Global and China Monoclonal Antibody Industry, 2013-2017

New Pharmaceuticals research report from CRI is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Antibody drugs are usually generated from monoclonal antibody through genetic engineering, with the advantages of strong targeting, few side effects, etc. With rather promising application prospect in clinic treatment, antibody drugs are mainly applied in curing diseases like tumour, immune system and so on. In terms of the global market, antibody drugs account for over 40% of the entire biotech drug market and the market share still keeps increasing. Antibody drugs have become one of the most important parts of biotech drugs and monoclonal antibody drugs are even star products of antibody drugs. Among the top 10 best-selling drugs in 2012, six of them were monoclonal antibody drugs with each annual sales value exceeding USD 5 billion.
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In recent years, the market scale of monoclonal antibody drugs increased rapidly. In 2012, the global sales value of monoclonal antibody preparation exceeded USD 50 billion. Among that, Roche (plus Genentech) was the leading monoclonal antibody enterprises, which possessed seven products sold in the market including Avastin, Herceptin, Rituximab, etc. In 2012, its sales value of monoclonal antibody products reached USD 20 billion. Mono-antibody drugs will become the main force promoting the development of biological drugs in the next few years.
In recent years, China bio-pharmaceuticals industry develops rapidly, but antibody drugs lag far behind the average international level with sales value being less than 3% of biological drug share. At present, China antibody drug market is still in the initial stage. However, with Shanghai CITIC National Health Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Biotech Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. releasing humanization products, product types of domestic antibody drugs will enter the upgrading stage. Although domestic full humanization products have not been released, humanization products and full humanization products will become the domestic trend of monoclonal antibody products in the future.
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