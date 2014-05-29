Fast Market Research recommends "Restaurants in Austria (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Restaurants in Austria by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This report covers full service/traditional and fast food & takeaway restaurants. Market value is based on expenditure including sales tax by consumers and business in these outlets; market volume is based on numbers of outlets. Market size for Restaurants in Austria is given in EUR and outlet with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Austria. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- Fast Food & Limited Service
- Full Service/traditional
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Austria. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: McDonald's Corporation, MERKUR Warenhandels AG, SPAR ?sterreichische Warenhandels-AG, XXXLutz KG, Schnitzelhaus RestaurationsgmbH, Nordsee GmbH, Burger King Corporation, Pizzamann GmbH, Subway International B.V., Rosenberger Restaurant GmbH, Others
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