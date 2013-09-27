New Report Available: Restaurants in Portugal - a Snapshot (2013)

Fast Market Research recommends "Restaurants in Portugal - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Restaurants in Portugal by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This report covers full service/traditional and fast food & takeaway restaurants. Market value is based on expenditure including sales tax in these outlets; market volume is based on numbers of outlets. Market size for Restaurants in Portugal is given in outlet and EUR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Portugal. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The UK Foodservice Operators' Business Sentiments and Spending Priorities 2013
- Restaurants in Indonesia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Restaurants in Poland - a Snapshot (2012)
- Restaurants in Thailand - a Snapshot (2012)
- Restaurants in China - a Snapshot (2012)
- Restaurants in France - a Snapshot (2012)
- Restaurants in South Korea - a Snapshot (2012)
- Restaurants in Sweden - a Snapshot (2012)
- Restaurants in Austria - a Snapshot (2012)
- Restaurants in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)