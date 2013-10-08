New Report Available: Retail Tissue Industry Overview

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Whilst some industries, including retail hygiene, have already reached the point where sales in developing countries exceed those in developed countries, this is not the case for retail tissue. However, emerging economies are catching up, with Brazil and China in the vanguard. Increasing disposable incomes, urbanisation and premiumisation are fuelling market growth and diluting the impact of stagnating retail value sales in North America and Western Europe.
Euromonitor International's Retail Tissue Industry Overview global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the tissue and hygiene market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within tissue and hygiene, analyses leading companies and brands, assesses the importance of private label and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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