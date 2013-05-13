New Report Available: Romania Autos Report Q2 2013

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Romania Autos Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- In 2012, passenger car sales in Romania declined 23.7%, to 71,179 units. In 2013, BMI forecasts sales in this segment to decline 5%. BMI maintains a particularly bearish outlook for GDP growth in Romania, and private consumption more specifically.
Unemployment increased over the course of 2012, and access to consumer credit remains weak. We expect these trends to continue into 2013. This outlook has informed our passenger car sales forecasts for 2013. Over the remainder of 2017 forecast period, we expect to see a steady increase in sales volumes, but believe the market will remain considerably below its 2007-peak within this time frame.
In Romania, the used-car segment is far more substantial than the new car market. In 2012, sales in the used-car segment increased 85.2%, to 174,950 units. As private consumption puts downward pressure on sales in the new car segment, we believe that Romanians are increasingly turning to the used-car market as a more affordable alternative. Anecdotal evidence also suggests that the average age of the cars on the road is increasing, as drivers look to keep their cars longer before replacing them. We expect these trends to continue into 2013, and for the used car segment to grow.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vietnam Autos Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Autos Report Q2 2013
- Hungary Autos Report Q2 2013
- Malaysia Autos Report Q2 2013
- Japan Autos Report Q2 2013
- Serbia Autos Report Q2 2013
- India Autos Report Q2 2013
- Pakistan Autos Report Q2 2013
- Qatar Autos Report Q2 2013
- Indonesia Autos Report Q2 2013