New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the Romanian card payments channel registered positive growth during the review period (2009-2013), recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.75% to reach 14.7 million cards by the end of 2013. In value terms, the channel valued RON138.7 billion (US$10.9 billion) in 2013.
The debit cards category held the highest share with 79.6% of cards in circulation in 2013. It is expected to continue to maintain the highest share and record a forecast-period CAGR of 2.83%, rising from 12.0 million cards in 2014 to 13.4 million in 2018. The credit cards category had the second-largest share of 16.3% in 2013, followed by prepaid cards with 4.0%. Over the forecast period, the number of prepaid cards is expected to increase from 687,496 in 2014 to 1.0 million in 2018, at the fastest CAGR of 11.13%. The charge card category held a negligible industry share of 0.1% in 2013.
The value of the Romanian e-commerce market is expected to increase from RON6.2 billion (US$1.8 billion) in 2014 to RON13.5 billion (US$4.0 billion) in 2018, at a forecast-period CAGR of 21.64%, supported by the growing internet penetration and the rising number of online retailers.
Romanian authorities are supportive of payment innovations such as contactless technology. This is primarily due to the benefits contactless payments can offer; they are simple, faster and convenient, particularly for small purchases. During 2014, the number of contactless-enabled cards in circulation in the country is expected to double to reach 400,000 cards by the end of 2014.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
- In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the Romanian card payments channel registered positive growth during the review period (2009-2013), recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.75% to reach 14.7 million cards by the end of 2013. In value terms, the channel valued RON138.7 billion (US$10.9 billion) in 2013.
- The debit cards category held the highest share with 79.6% of cards in circulation in 2013. It is expected to continue to maintain the highest share and record a forecast-period CAGR of 2.83%, rising from 12.0 million cards in 2014 to 13.4 million in 2018. The credit cards category had the second-largest share of 16.3% in 2013, followed by prepaid cards with 4.0%. Over the forecast period, the number of prepaid cards is expected to increase from 687,496 in 2014 to 1.0 million in 2018, at the fastest CAGR of 11.13%. The charge card category held a negligible industry share of 0.1% in 2013.
- The value of the Romanian e-commerce market is expected to increase from RON6.2 billion (US$1.8 billion) in 2014 to RON13.5 billion (US$4.0 billion) in 2018, at a forecast-period CAGR of 21.64%, supported by the growing internet penetration and the rising number of online retailers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Raiffeisen Bank, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, Romanian Commercial Bank, Banca Transilvania, Bancpost, RBS Romania, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, ,
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Argentina's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Austria's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Poland's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- The Czech Republic's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Spain's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Germany's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Hungary's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- China's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- India's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Canada's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape