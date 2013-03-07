New Report Available: Rosetta Genomics, Ltd. (ROSG) - Product Pipeline Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Rosetta Genomics, Ltd. (ROSG) - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Rosetta Genomics, Ltd. (RGL) is a medical device company, based in Israel. The company develops and commercializes new diagnostic and therapeutic products based on group of genes known as microRNAs. It operates through its business segments such as, RG Laboratory Tests, RG Diagnostic Products, RG MicroRNA Technology and RG Therapeutic Products. RGL conducts several diagnostic test development programs in the fields of oncology and women's health. The company has entered into an agreement with Genetic Technologies Limited for the distribution of Rosetta Genomics' three diagnostic tests. It distributes its products in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. RGL is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Rosetta Genomics, Ltd. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
