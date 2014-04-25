Fast Market Research recommends "Russia Commercial Construction: Market Update" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the commercial construction market in Russia. It contains detailed data on market dynamics along with latest industry happenings, industry players and happening projects in Russia. "Russia Commercial Construction: Market Update" provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the commercial construction market in Russia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Russia construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
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Report Scope
Russia Commercial Construction: Market Update" provides you with the following:
- Commercial Construction Highlights
- Commercial Construction Output by Sector
- Market Growth Dynamics by Sector
- Key Market Drivers and Indicators
- Market Growth Comparison
- Latest Construction Projects
- Leading Construction Companies
- Latest Construction Industry News.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Enhance your understanding of the commercial construction market in Russia.
- Promote growth in your business with detailed market growth dynamics by sector.
- Identify the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to market dynamics; and thereby quickly and easily indentify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
- Familiarise yourself with the companies active in Russia commercial construction market.
- Improve your knowledge of the latest construction projects and industry news in Russia.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mosinzhstroy OAO, Otkrytye Investitsii OAO, Public Joint-Stock Company Stroytransgaz, Kholdingovaya kompaniya Glavmosstroy OAO, Mostostroitel''nyi otryad No19 OAO (P)
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