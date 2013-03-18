New Report Available: Russia Information Technology Report Q1 2013

New Computer Technology market report from Business Monitor International: "Russia Information Technology Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- BMI View: Russian IT spending is expected to reach US$24.4bn in 2013, up 11%, with the market set to receive a boost after Russia's historic entry into the WTO, finally confirmed in August 2012. IT vendors reported double-digit growth in PC sales in H112, driven by demand for mobile PC devices. The broader use of ICT in government and other sectors will ensure an upward market trajectory in the medium term, along with major projects in other key sectors such as banking and oil and gas, and a restructuring of the utilities sector.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer hardware sales: US$11.7bn in 2012 to US$12.7bn in 2013, +8% in US dollar terms.Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification and tablets should be a strong growth area in 2013.
- Software sales: US$4.1bn in 2012 to US$4.7bn in 2013, +14% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification and demand will grow as Russian enterprises become more integrated in global markets and supply chain.
- IT Services sales: US$5.9bn in 2012 to US$6.8bn in 2013, +15% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms donwardly revised due to analyst modification but cloud computing and value-added services such as consulting and applications development growing fast.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Russia's score was 55.8 out of 100.0, up from 55.1 in our previous table. Russia remains in fifth in our latest Europe RRR table, ahead of CEE peers Poland and the Czech Republic. The country also ranks fifth for its Industry Rewards score, but ranks lowest for Industry Risks at 32.5.
Key Trends & Developments.
Russia's WTO entry should boost the hardware sector through cuts in taxes on imports, which currently amount to 5-15% of a product's added value. However much will depend on the government's ability to maintain an environment conducive to further development, including an effective customs regime, low import duties and generally transparent business environment. Many challenges remain, specifically for the IT sector, and further government action is needed in areas such as protecting intellectual property rights and creating a sound legal framework.
Vendors will look to opportunities in the public sector, which has launched a number of e-government service pilots in areas ranging from universal identity cards to online fee payment. July 1 2012 was targeted as a deadline for the introduction of a new unified system that will streamline the provision of government services by linking federal and local agencies. About RUB490mn has been earmarked to expand a possible new open source platform in 2011-2013.
