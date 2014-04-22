New Computer Technology market report from Business Monitor International: "Russia Information Technology Report Q2 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- We downgraded the growth forecast for the Russian IT market in the Q214 update in response to a weaker macroeconomic outlook and uncertainty arising from Russia's involvement in the security situation in Ukraine. Beyond this short-term drag on growth the Russian IT market has strong medium-term growth potential, but in the short term, growth has been hit by a weaker economic outlook and a steep decline in notebook sales in favour of low-cost tablets with a low penetration in devices and enterprise solutions - and an increasingly supportive regulatory and policy framework following WTO membership and state initiatives to promote IT development. Another area where we identify great opportunity is the Russia cloud computing market, which remains underdeveloped in early 2014, but will grow rapidly as education levels rise and operators continue to invest in network infrastructure. The picture is not positive across the board though, with pressure on retail hardware sales as a result of competition from low-cost tablets, meaning value growth will fail to keep pace with unit growth over the medium term.
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