Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Russia Telecommunications Report Q2 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Russia's telecoms market has been performing well compared to its regional peers. There is a strong competitive dynamic between established operators, as well as a threat from smaller operators looking to increase their market share in the mobile sector. The fixed-line segment is declining at a slower rate than in neighbouring markets and the broadband market has expanded rapidly. Healthy competition and the demand for coverage provide good growth opportunities.
Key Data
- There were net additions of 230,000 in Q413, showing signs of limited growth, but an improvement from the 90,000 loss in Q113.
- The latest data release from AC&M Consulting shows there were 23.2mn wireline broadband subscriptions at mid-2013, up by 14.2% y-o-y, as the penetration rate reached 16.5%.
- FTTx subscriptions increased to 3.51mn at the end of September 2013, from 2.51mn a year earlier.
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Key Trends And Developments
Telecoms operator VimpelCom has postponed the sale of its communication towers. This move appears to be due to many factors, including political instability, difficulty with the legal structure of the towers, and investigations of its Uzbekistan unit.
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