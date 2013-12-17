New Report Available: Savory Snacks in Brazil

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Savory Snacks in Brazil", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Savory Snacks in Brazil industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Brazil savory snacks market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The savory snacks market consists of the retail sale of processed snacks, potato chips, nuts & seeds, popcorn and other savory snacks.
- The Brazilian savory snacks market had total revenues of $2,676.4m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 3.7% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 439.5 million kilograms in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.7% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $3,526.4m by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the savory snacks market in Brazil
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the savory snacks market in Brazil
Leading company profiles reveal details of key savory snacks market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Brazil savory snacks market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Brazil economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Brazil savory snacks market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Brazil savory snacks market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Brazil savory snacks market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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