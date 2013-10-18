New Report Available: Sets/Kits in Kazakhstan

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sets/Kits in Kazakhstan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The popularity of sets/kits continued to increase in Kazakhstan during 2012, especially during occasions such as New Year and Women's Day. The leading manufacturers of beauty and personal care offer a variety of different types of sets/kits ranging from very cheap options to very expensive options in order to maintain consumer interest. The majority of sets/kits in Kazakhstan contain two, three of four products, although it was the smallest kits which proved the most popular during the review...
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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