New Report Available: Skin Care in New Zealand

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Skin Care in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- 2012 saw the continued popularity of concentrated oils and serums formulated for specific target areas of the skin. Consequently, skin care products to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and lift the skin around the throat, mouth, forehead and eyes continued to be a main focal point for manufacturers of anti-ageing formulations. Examples introduced in 2012 included Clarins Defining Eye Lift and Clarins Defining Facial Lift serums, Shiseido Bio-Performance Super Corrective Serum, Estee Lauder...
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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