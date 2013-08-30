New Report Available: Slovak Republic Beer Market Insights 2013

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Slovak Republic Beer Market Insights 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- A detailed market research report on the Slovak Republic beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises of high level market research data on the Slovak Republic beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The craze for beer mixes continued last year and changed the course of the beer market in Slovakia. Consumption is also moving towards off-premise due to price differences and the changing lifestyle of the younger generation who are more health and sport conscious.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
All breweries have now launched beer mixers in different flavors and alcoholic strength. Radler is particularly popular with women and younger consumers who enjoy trying new products. This development in the demand for beer illustrates the changing lifestyle of the Slovak population; lower alcoholic beers are becoming more popular due to their lower price and convenience in increasingly hectic lifestyles.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Slovak Republic Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Slovak Republic Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for top major brewers
Companies Mentioned in this Report: HEINEKEN SLOVENSKO AS, PIVOVARY TOPVAR AS, BanskobystrickyPivovar (Urpin), Pivovar Popper, PivovarSteiger
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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