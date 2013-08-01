New Report Available: Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Portugal

Fast Market Research recommends "Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Portugal" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Small kitchen appliances (non-cooking) was severely affected by consumers' loss of purchasing power. All products declined with kettles being the best performer. As with grinders and choppers, food and meat slicers became increasingly obsolete, with consumers preferring sliced products from grocery stores.
Euromonitor International's Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Coffee Mills, Food and Meat Slicers, Kettles, Other Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
