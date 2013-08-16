New Report Available: Soft Drinks in South Africa

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Soft Drinks in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The health and wellness trend continued to have a major influence on consumer preferences and new product developments in the South African soft drinks market in 2012. Better education among consumers about nutrition and the risk factors associated with conditions like obesity and diabetes helped to sustain robust growth in demand for healthier product types such as bottled water, nectars (25-99% juice), RTD tea, low calorie cola carbonates and non-cola carbonates. At the same time,...
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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- Carbonated Soft Drinks (retail) in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
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- Carbonates in South Africa
- Bottled Water in South Africa
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- The Packaging of Retail Alcoholic Drinks in South Africa, 2007 to 2017