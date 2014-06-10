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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market by Type (Planar, Tubular, Others), Application (Large Stationary, Small Stationary, Transportation, Portable & Military), Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
This report estimates the solid oxide fuel cell market in terms of volume and value. The market, in terms of volume, is estimated in accordance to the number of shipments per year and value in terms of $Million. This has been broken down into component regions and is further split into countries.
The SOFC technology is a firmly established fuel cell technology with a decent growth rate. The SOFC technology is very important when it comes to applications for which it can be adopted ranges from small portable & military applications to large megawatt class stationary applications. SOFCs are fuel flexible, which makes them a preferred technology for installation with existing infrastructure such as gas pipelines. SOFCs demonstrate more electrical efficiency than any other type of fuel cells. Stringent environmental regulations of governments also drive the market. When working with hydrogen fuel, reformers are not required because these cells work on high temperatures. Planar SOFCs are most preferred fuel cells due to their high power to area (electro-conversion area), which proves to be efficient as compared to other technologies. Tubular SOFCs follow Planar in terms of market share. These are more stable for long-term than others, but lack in power to area ratio.
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We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedias, directories, and databases to identify and collect information that was useful for this extensive commercial study of the global solid oxide fuel cell market. The primary sources - experts and suppliers from the industry - have all been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information, as well as to assess the future prospects of the solid oxide fuel cell market.
We have also profiled leading players of the industry, along with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Some of the key company's profiles include FuelCell Energy (U.S.), Bloom Energy (U.S.), Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Chofu Seisakusho Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kyocera (Japan) and Ceramic Fuel Cell Ltd. (Australia) among others.
Asia-Pacific dominates the global solid oxide fuel cell market. In Asia-Pacific, Japan, and South Korea are the leaders in this segment with the maximum developments in the fuel cell market. Companies focus on these markets for new products as well as for the maintenance of pre-installed products.
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