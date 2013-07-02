New Report Available: Sorin S.p.A. Market Share Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Sorin S.p.A. Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Sorin S.p.A. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Sorin S.p.A.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Sorin S.p.A. market share information in four key market categories - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiovascular Surgery and Prosthetic Heart Valves. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Sorin S.p.A. operates in - Cardiovascular devices
- Sorin S.p.A.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Italy, Japan, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Australia, Canada, China, United States and India.
- Sorin S.p.A.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiovascular Surgery and Prosthetic Heart Valves.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Sorin S.p.A. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Sorin S.p.A.'s market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Taisho Biomed Instruments Co., Ltd., Shree Pacetronix Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Starway Medical Technology Inc., Cardia, Inc, Occlutech AB, Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, Braile Biomedica Ltda., CryoLife, Inc., TTK Healthcare Limited, Hpbio, Labcor Laboratories Ltda., Biocardio
