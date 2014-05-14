Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sports Nutrition in Dominican Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Sports nutrition is an extremely niche category. Only a very narrow, higher-income, young, physically active audience is attracted by the category, which translated to just Do$30 million in 2013. The category growth's trend remains in that niche of higher-income athletes/muscle builders. This limited positioning is not allowing the category to enjoy its full potential.
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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