New Report Available: Store Cards in Chile

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Store cards in Chile saw a decline in 2012. Large retailers such as Falabella, Paris and Ripley opened their cards to the credit function. As a consequence, non-banking card issuers increased credit access to mid- to low-income segments. Since most store cards issued by retailers were accepted in a wide range of retailers their cards shifted towards becoming credit cards. Cards issued by retailers such as Johnson's, ABCdin and La Polar were accepted by more than 1,000 associated retailers.
Euromonitor International's Store Card Transactions in Chile report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
