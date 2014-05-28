New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- At the end of the review period, Credit Europe Bank ZAO, with its IKEA Family store card, remained the only player present in store cards in Russia. IKEA started to issue its store cards in Russia in 2007, which led to the category seeing strong growth. In 2013, store cards saw a 24% increase in the number of cards in circulation, while transactions saw current value growth of 30%. This was mainly attributable to ongoing growth in sales, as well as the popularity of IKEA in Russia. IKEA enjoyed...
Euromonitor International's Store Card Transactions in Russia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Financial Cards and Payments in Canada
- Financial Cards and Payments in the US
- Store Cards in Germany
- Store Cards in Norway
- Financial Cards and Payments in Thailand
- Financial Cards and Payments in Italy
- Financial Cards and Payments in Hong Kong, China
- Financial Cards and Payments in Sweden
- Financial Cards and Payments in the United Kingdom
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Netherlands