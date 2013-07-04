New Report Available: Sugar Confectionery in South Africa

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- South African consumers continue to feel the impact of the recession, with rising costs resulting in reduced disposable income. LSM groups 3-7, which form the bulk of the sugar confectionery consumer base, are feeling the pinch and have reduced their spending within the category.
Euromonitor International's Sugar Confectionery in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Confectionery: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Sugar & Gum Confectionery in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Confectionery - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Confectionery in South Africa
- Packaged Food in South Africa
- The Future of South Africa Food Packaging to 2017
- Confectionery Packaging in South Africa
- Gum Confectionery - South Africa - a snapshot (2011)
- South Africa Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Sugar Confectionery in South Korea