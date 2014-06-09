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New Report Available: Sugar in Netherlands (2014) - Market Sizes

Fast Market Research recommends "Sugar in Netherlands (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available

 

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Sugar in Netherlands by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all cane and beet sugar. Market size comprises sales through all retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Sugar in Netherlands is given in tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Netherlands. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.



Compound annual growth rates

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.

Socio-economic data

Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Netherlands. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.

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Market Size & Forecast

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Source: Fast Market Research
Posted Monday, June 09, 2014 at 8:45 AM CDT - Permalink

 