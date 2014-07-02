Fast Market Research recommends "Sun Care in Bolivia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Growth in sun care in Bolivia remains dependent on rising demand for sun protection, the largest sun care category in Bolivia. The category?s leading companies are making continuous efforts to invest in the development of self-tanning and aftersun, but so far with limited success. In general, at the end of the review period, Bolivian consumers were only just becoming aware of the value of sun care products other than sun protection. Many Bolivians remain unaware of the value of a wide range of sun care products and this makes them distinctly unwilling to spend money on sun care products in categories other than sun protection as they have no knowledge of the benefits these products might offer to them, not to mention that unit prices in aftersun and self-tanning remain relatively high.
Competitive Landscape
Beiersdorf Bolivia Srl continued to lead sun care in Bolivia during 2012 with a 36% value share. The company?s Nivea Sun brand is widely available as a result on the company?s ongoing efforts to improve its distribution. Thais Ltda maintained second position in sun care in 2102 with a 34% value share. Its Sundown brand remains the main challenger to Nivea Sun, although during 2012 the distribution of Sundown was limited to modern retail channels, while Nivea Sun is available through traditional retail channels as well.
Industry Prospects
Sun care in Bolivia is expected to increase in constant value at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. The slow but steady increase in the number of Bolivian consumers who are aware of the potentially dangerous and damaging effects of the sun is likely to boost demand for sun protection, the largest and most dynamic sun care category, throughout the forecast period.
