New Report Available: Sun Care in Hungary

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Current value sales of sun care continued to increase steadily in 2012 both in volume and value terms. According to a recent survey by NRC Kft in 2012, a quarter of Hungarian people do not use any products for sun protection, and most Hungarians only start using sun protection when they feel pain from sun burn. Therefore, there is still great potential for growth in sun care, and manufacturers invest a great deal in educational activities to increase sales of sun care. In 2012, volume sales of...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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