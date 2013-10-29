New Report Available: Sun Care in New Zealand

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sun Care in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- During 2012 a number of new brands entered the sun care category. BDM Grange Ltd was previously the distributor of the Hawaiian Tropics brand which was withdrawn from the New Zealand market during the review period. The company became the distributor for the Surf Life Saving New Zealand range of sun protection products in 2012. During 2012 every NZ$1.00 spent on Surf Lifesaving sun protection products was returned to the Surf Life Saving New Zealand Association. The products are all SPF50+,...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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