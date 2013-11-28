New Report Available: Sweet Bakery in South Africa - a Snapshot (2013)

Recently published research from Mintel, "Sweet Bakery in South Africa - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Sweet Bakery in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers wrapped ambient and chilled cakes, pies, tarts and other sweet bakery products. It excludes frozen products. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Sweet Bakery in South Africa is given in ZAR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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