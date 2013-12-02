New Report Available: The Chinese Syrups and Spreads Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?

Recently published research from Canadean, "The Chinese Syrups and Spreads Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- This report provides the results for the Syrups & Spreads market in China from Canadean's unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices in organized retail market. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Marketers in the Syrups & Spreads market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Syrups & Spreads market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As the country undergoes rapid development and population dynamics start to take effect, being able to capitalize early on the new consumer behaviors emerging in China will be fundamental to future growth. This is especially important in markets such as Syrups & Spreads where consumption tends to be habitual and makes early identification of the consumer groups and trends driving market behavior essential.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Features and Benefits
Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Jams, Jellies & Preserves, Molasses, Savory Spreads, Sweet Spreads, and Syrups.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour, Tesco, Walmart Super Center
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