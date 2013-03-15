New Report Available: The Future of Travel and Tourism in the Netherlands to 2016

New Consumer Goods research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- After a decline during the financial crisis, Dutch tourism regained lost ground in 2011. Outbound tourism outstripped inbound tourism growth in 2011, although the Netherlands faces stiff international competition from emerging destinations in other parts of the world, along with established tourist destinations in Europe. The country is also subject to economic pressure arising from the unresolved European Union (EU) debt crisis, which has resulted in austerity measures in several countries, leading to declining incomes and public budget cuts. The Netherlands has also been affected by political instability caused by a lack of consensus on austerity measures.
- Inbound tourism increased from 10.8 million international arrivals in 2010 to 11.2 million arrivals in 2011, and is expected to increase to 12.9 million in 2016, increasing at a CAGR of 2.71% in the forecast period. Europe continues to be the main feeder market for the Netherlands in 2011 and is expected to retain its status in the forecast period.
- The preference of Dutch residents to travel abroad was underscored by an increase in international departures, as the number of residents for outbound trips increased from 17.5 million in 2007 to 18.5 million in 2011, increasing at a CAGR of 1.45% over the period.
- The Netherlands has excellent tourism infrastructure. It has a well-developed road transport and public transport system, and is well connected with major international destinations by air; there are 129 routes linking key airports in the Netherlands. Airlines play a major role in the country's economy, accounting for 2.1% of Dutch GDP.
- The unique geographical location of the Netherlands, with a major proportion of its land lying below sea level, has made the country a unique destination, with dykes, windmills, land reclaimed from the sea, canals, polders and dams. The country is also known for tulips, museums and cycling.
- The economic crisis in 2008 and 2009 impacted the Dutch tourism sector, although it recovered to post positive tourism figures in 2010 and 2011. Its connectivity with major international destinations and European nations has made the country a popular choice for short trips.
- The average expenditure per domestic tourist increased from EUR202 (US$276.7) in 2007 to EUR215 (US$300) in 2011, while the average national tourism spend per day for domestic trips shot up from EUR37 (US$50) in 2007 to EUR40 (US$56.2) in 2011.
- Due to the country's mild maritime climate, the Netherlands is an all-year-round tourist destination. The country has cool winters with some possibility of snow, and mild summers. July and August are the hottest and wettest months, while March is the driest.
- Due to its small size, domestic air transport in the Netherlands is not highly developed. Public transport systems and services such as buses, trams, trains and ferries are much more commonly used for domestic travel.
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, ArkeFly, Transavia Airlines CV, Van der Valk Hotels & Restaurants, Bastion Hotel Groep BV, Fletcher Hotels, Bilderberg, NH Hotels Netherlands, Adams Rent a Car, KAV Car, Europcar Netherlands, BCD Holdings NV, Tui Nederland NV, Sundio Group BV, Globe Reisburo, OAD Business Travel
