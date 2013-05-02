New Report Available: The Insurance Industry in Bolivia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "The Insurance Industry in Bolivia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- The Bolivian insurance industry is both concentrated and competitive, with 14 insurers operating in the country. However, the country's insurance industry is very small in terms of penetration, premium per capita and gross written premiums when compared to other Latin American countries such as Brazil and Chile. The industry benefits from well-written insurance laws and a good supervisory framework. Eight of the country's 14 insurers operate in the non-life insurance segment, while the remaining six operate in the life segment. There are 27 insurance brokers and four reinsurance brokers in the country. In terms of gross written premium, the top five insurers account for over 70% of the overall industry. In the non-life insurance segment, the top four companies have a combined share of 85%.
- The Bolivian insurance industry is both concentrated and competitive, with 14 insurers operating in the country
- However, the country's insurance industry is very small in terms of penetration, premium per capita and gross written premiums when compared to other Latin American countries such as Brazil and Chile
- Although the Bolivian insurance industry is competitive, underwriting performance is weakening as the combined ratio was over 100% for all three segments in 2012
- The Bolivian insurance industry is dominated by non-life insurance
- Insurance companies are introducing new schemes to increase market share, with one example being crop insurance
