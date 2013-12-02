New Report Available: The Insurance Industry in Tunisia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Tunisia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- In terms of the MENA region as a whole, the Tunisian insurance industry is relatively small. However, the financial crisis and Tunisian revolution of 2011 did not have any significant impact on the country's financial services sector. The main reason for this was the country's limited economic participation in a global sense. The Tunisian insurance industry is dominated by the non-life insurance segment, which accounted for 69.6% of the industry's written premium in 2012. Segment growth was driven by a favorable regulatory framework, as insurance classes such as motor third-party liability, professional liability and work accident insurance are compulsory. In written premium value terms, the industry grew from TND955.7 million (US$775.1 million) in 2008 to TND1.2 billion (US$790.3 million) in 2012, recording a review-period (2008-2012) CAGR of 6.6%.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Tunisia:
- It provides historical values for the Tunisian insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Tunisian insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Tunisia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Tunisian insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Tunisian insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Tunisian insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Tunisian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
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