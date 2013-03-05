New Report Available: The Medical Device Market: Spain

New Medical Devices market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "The Medical Device Market: Spain"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Espicom’s in-depth medical device market reports are ideal for executives wanting to understand the key drivers in medical markets and have access to a wealth of statistical data. Each report opens with an outlook section that provides analysis of the market, 5-year market forecasts, national data projections, market outlook and key developments such as regulation, health facilities and government policy. The report also provides extensive background information, population trends, health status, health expenditure, organisation & administration, hospital services, medical personnel, healthcare development, market access information, trade data and essential industry contacts. Included with the report are 3 free quarterly updated outlook reports, enabling you to keep up to date with market developments for a year.
The Spanish medical market ranks fifth in the EU-27 and eleventh in the world. Nevertheless, medical spending per capita is on the low side for an EU-27 country. The majority of medical production is exported, therefore imports represent the larger part of the market. Consumables are the largest medical sector, followed by patient aids, diagnostic imaging apparatus and orthopaedic & prosthetic products.
Annual trade data for 2011 shows a slight dip in medical device imports for the latest year (-1.6%) to US$4.0 billion, with the CAGR for 2007-11 (+0.1%) showing flat growth. Exports declined for 2007-10, but recovered to above their 2007 level in 2011, reaching US$1.3 billion.
The centre-right Popular Party (PP) won an absolute majority at the general election on 20th November 2011 and its leader, Mariano Rajoy, was elected President on 20th December 2011. After years of devolution, the government is threatening to take back direct financial control of regions that fail to meet strict budget deficit targets. Two of Spain’s regions, Valencia and Murcia, have already been forced to seek emergency funding from central government.
The current economic crisis has had a direct effect on the health sector in terms of some quite severe spending cuts, as well as rising co-payments.
Spain has a strong medical device manufacturing sector, which is based around Madrid and Barcelona. Companies, however, tend to be small and concentrated at the low to medium technology end of the market. Major export categories included medical supplies, syringes, needles & catheters and X-ray equipment.
