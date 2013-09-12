Fast Market Research recommends "The Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2012-17, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Summary
SDI's "The Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi Arabian defense budget, valued at US$52.9 billion in 2013, is the largest in the Middle East and finds its place among the world's top 10 defense spenders
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
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- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Saudi Arabia defense industry.
- Understand the budget allocation of the Saudi Arabia defense industry.
- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.
- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.
- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Saudi Arabia defense industry.
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