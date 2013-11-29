New Report Available: The Struggle for Shelf Space: How Private Label Is Impacting Food Brands

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "The Struggle for Shelf Space: How Private Label Is Impacting Food Brands"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- With the struggle for shelf space at an all time high, this global briefing explores how private label food is developing and where its penetration is threatening the dominance of global food brands. From its domination of the economy ranges through to the use of fantasy brands, this report examines the tactics and priorities for private label food and what successful brands are doing to justify their existence on the supermarket shelf.
Euromonitor International's The Struggle for Shelf Space: How Private Label Is Impacting Food Brands global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Evolving Private Label Strategies, Consumer Choices, and the future impact on Food Brands and Private Labels
- Defending Against Private Label
- Global Private Label Trends and Packaging Innovation, 2013 - A review of the current trends, drivers and developments in private label and their impact on packaging innovation and design
- Retailing in Spain
- Retailing in the US
- Retailing in Russia
- Retailing in Hong Kong, China
- Retailing in Sweden
- Retailing in Ireland
- Retailing in Slovakia