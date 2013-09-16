Recently published research from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, "The Worldwide LCD TV Market and Taiwan's Industry, 2012 Recap and 2013 Forecast", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- In addition to its already high adoption rate, the global LCD TV market was affected by the slow economic pickup in Europe and the United States in 2012. Despite of the market demand in China and the emerging markets, the global LCD TV shipment volume totaled to merely around 200 million units, up only 1.5% compared to 2011. Amid the market growth slowdown and stiffer competition, LCD TV brands have been striving to lower costs while focusing on product upgrades and innovations in order to entice consumer demand. This report profiles global LCD TV development in terms of market volume, product mix, and vendors' market share and examines its future trends in 2013 and beyond.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Companies and organizations analyzed or mentioned in the report include:AmTRAN, ViewSonic, CSOT, Foxconn, Funai, Hisense, LETV, LGE, Panasonic, Philips, RadioShack, Samsung, Sanyo, Sharp, Skyworth, Sony, TCL, Toshiba, TPV, Vizio, Wal-Mart
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