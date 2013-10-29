New Report Available: The Worldwide Tablet TFT Panel Industry, 3Q 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "The Worldwide Tablet TFT Panel Industry, 3Q 2013" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- This research report presents shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of the worldwide TFT panels used in tablets. The report includes tablet TFT panel shipment volume, shipment volume and share by panel size, as well as shipment breakdown by vendor country. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with TFT panel makers. The report finds that shipment volume of the worldwide tablet TFT panels reached around 118.52 million units in the first half of 2013, up 102.3% from the same period in 2012. Thanks to the boom of low-cost tablets, 7-inch panels have become mainstream, taking up 58.3% of the shipment share in the first half of 2013. The industry's shipment volume is expected to continue its growth momentum well into the fourth quarter with a double-digit percentage year-on-year growth.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Worldwide Motherboard Industry, 3Q 2013
- The Taiwanese Tablet Industry, 2Q 2013
- Worldwide Tablet Industry 2012 Recap and 2013 Forecast
- The Taiwanese Tablet Industry, 3Q 2013
- The Worldwide Motherboard Industry, 2Q 2013
- The Worldwide Motherboard Application IC Market, 3Q 2013
- The Greater China Notebook PC Industry, 3Q 2013
- The Taiwanese Desktop PC Industry, 3Q 2013
- The Taiwanese Tablet Industry, 1Q 2013
- Cloud Storage Market (Incl. Cloud Storage Gateways, Backup & Recovery, Data Movement & Access, Data Replication, Hsm & Archiving, Security And Storage Resource Management Solutions) - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2018)