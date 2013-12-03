New Report Available: Tobacco in New Zealand

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Tobacco in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Retail volume sales of cigarettes declined during 2012 as a result of the excise taxes on cigarettes increasing by an average of 10% during January 2012. Despite higher average unit prices, retail volume sales of cigars and cigarillos also increased during 2012 as the luxury status of cigars resulted in positive growth in the category. The New Zealand government began a campaign of non-inflation adjustment excise tax increases during April 2010, a strategy which continued to make smoking in New...
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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- Smoking Tobacco in New Zealand
- Cigarettes in New Zealand
- Imperial Tobacco New Zealand Ltd in Tobacco (New Zealand)
- British American Tobacco (New Zealand) Ltd in Tobacco (New Zealand)
- Cigars in New Zealand
- Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S in Tobacco (New Zealand)
- Tobacco in India
- Tobacco in Finland
- Tobacco in Germany
- Tobacco in Denmark