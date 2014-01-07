New Report Available: Tobacco in the United Arab Emirates

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tobacco in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- The UAE over the last couple of years of the review period took important steps towards a more regulated environment regarding smoking tobacco with new laws, such as: new taxes imposed on cigarettes; the introduction of warnings on cigarette packs; and bans on smoking in malls in Abu Dhabi. Nevertheless, the effects on tobacco sales of these new regulations have not been particularly visible as there have either been difficulties in their enforcement, such as the smoking ban in malls in Abu...
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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