New Report Available: Tobacco Packaging in China

New Manufacturing market report from Euromonitor International: "Tobacco Packaging in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Volume growth of tobacco packaging in China in 2012 was slightly slower than in 2011, mainly due to the stricter government control over smoking in public places in China. With China's entry into the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) in 2005, a ban on smoking in public places, such as hospitals, schools and public transportation, has been in place in China since January 2011.
Euromonitor International's Tobacco Packaging in China report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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