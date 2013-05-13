New Report Available: Toilet Care in Latvia

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Toilet care saw growth for the first time since the beginning of the economic crisis in Latvia, posting an increase of retail value by 1% in 2012. Due to the gradual increase of optimism and purchasing ability of consumers, the demand for toilet products is growing slightly; however, purchasing habits of many consumers have not yet changed since the period of economic stagnation. Since toilet care products are not essential, many people still either buy only basic ones like toilet liquids for...
Euromonitor International's Toilet Care in Latvia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Mousse/Foam, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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